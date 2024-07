Help The Times Report on Optum-Controlled Doctor’s Offices The Times wants to hear from patients and providers about medical practices affiliated with Optum, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group. Share your experience below.

Amazon Says It Reached a Climate Goal Seven Years Early The company said it effectively got all of the electricity it used last year from sources that did not produce greenhouse gas emissions. Some experts have faulted the company’s calculations.

How Beautycounter Fell Apart, Sinking Almost $700 Million With It When the private equity firm Carlyle bought Beautycounter, the skin care brand that people sold at kitchen tables, everything changed.

Fed Chair Powell Welcomes Cooling Inflation Jerome H. Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, delivered optimistic remarks to Senators as inflation and the job market slow gently.