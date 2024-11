জনগণ যাতে ক্ষমতার মালিক হতে পারেন তেমন দেশ গড়তে চাই

Automakers to Trump: Please Require Us to Sell Electric Vehicles Donald J. Trump promised to erase Biden tailpipe rules that are designed to get carmakers to produce EVs. But Detroit wants to keep them.

Tens of Thousands of Reddit Users Report a Second Outage A day after a separate outage affected users for hours, an even larger contingent of Reddit users said they were having problems with the site.

How to Use Bluesky If You’re Leaving X The apps look and feel similar. Here is how to use Bluesky and what you might miss from X.

Inside the Lobbying Career of Susie Wiles, Trump’s New Chief of Staff Before managing the campaign of President-elect Donald J. Trump, Susie Wiles represented a tobacco company and a mining project, among others.