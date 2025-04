উখিয়ায় জমি নিয়ে সংঘর্ষে মসজিদের খতিবসহ নিহত ৩

‘A Minecraft Movie’ Arrives as a Surprise Box Office Smash Weekend ticket sales will total $157 million, analysts said, nearly double the expected amount, ending a Hollywood dry spell.

Small Businesses Face a ‘Tornado’ of Challenges: Cuts, Freezes and Now Tariffs President Trump vowed to aid entrepreneurs by reducing taxes and slicing red tape. But some owners say other policies have put them at a disadvantage.

Vietnam Urges United States to Delay Imposing Tariffs On It In recent years, Vietnam has forged strategic and economic links with the United States, its former foe, making the steep tariff rate all the more of a shock.

Trump’s Tariffs Will Wound Free Trade, but the Blow May Not Be Fatal Free trade has been so beneficial to so many countries that the world may find a way to live without its biggest player.