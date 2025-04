ইসরাইলকে স্বীকৃতি দিয়েছিল হাসিনা সরকার: সালাহউদ্দিন আহমেদ

Trump’s Tariffs May Rewire Markets’ Psychology Trade tensions have begun to force a rethink about how much investors and businesses should bet on the United States.

Global Stocks Recoup Some Losses Amid Trump Tariff Tensions Stocks around the world recouped some of the losses set off by President Trump’s tariffs, but an early rally on Wall Street faded by the afternoon.

Supreme Court Pauses Ruling Requiring Trump to Rehire Thousands of Federal Workers A federal judge in California had ordered the Trump administration to rehire government employees fired as part of its efforts to slash the federal work force.

Elon Musk Calls Peter Navarro a ‘Moron’ in Escalating Tariff Fight The feud between two of President Trump’s top advisers is playing out as the administration’s new tariffs have caused huge losses across global financial markets.