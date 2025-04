‘নির্বাচনের মাধ্যমে গণতান্ত্রিক প্রক্রিয়া শুরু করলে বিনিয়োগকারীরা আস্থা পাবে’

Trump Maintains 104% China Tariffs as U.S. Officials Signal Openness to Talks President Trump’s next round of tariffs on major trading partners went into effect just after midnight, bringing levies on China to at least 104 percent.

Bob McManus, Blunt Editorial Voice of New York Post, Dies at 81 As the editor of the tabloid’s editorial page and as a columnist, he skewered those he considered phonies and symbols of failed progressivism.

Companies See China as a Safe Harbor Amid Trump’s Tariffs The heavy U.S. tariffs on other Asian countries have made China a more appealing option for companies scared to make a hasty decision amid upheaval in global trade.

E.U. Officials Approve Retaliatory Tariffs Against the U.S. The tariffs will take effect starting on April 15 and hit back at President Trump’s steel and aluminum levies. Further measures could come next.