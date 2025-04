পানির বোতলের মোটিফে শোভাযাত্রায় মুগ্ধকে স্মরণ

How Should You Invest in 529 College Savings Plans During Market Swings? Parents who put money into 529 plans may find it tricky to find the right investment strategies while the stock market is in turmoil.

Rewiring Britain for an Era of Clean Energy National Grid, which owns the high-voltage electricity grid in England and Wales, is rebuilding it in a government-backed drive to attract investment and tackle climate change.

Stocks Jump After More Tariff Whiplash After exempting imports of smartphones, chips and other electronics, President Trump said on Sunday that the carve outs were only temporary.

‘Bad Business’: Corporate Gloom Rises Over Trump’s Tariffs Global markets are bouncing back, but a new survey of company chiefs finds that they’re on edge and are looking to cut back on investment.