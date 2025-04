মুক্তেশ্বরী দখল স্বীকার আদ্-দ্বীনের, সেতু ও প্রাচীর সরাতে রাজি

Are Easter Baskets Getting Out of Hand? Social media feeds are awash in images of lavish baskets overflowing with expensive gifts. Some parents are giving their children bikes. Others are pushing back.

Head of I.R.S. Being Ousted Amid Treasury’s Power Struggle With Elon Musk Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent complained to President Trump that the acting commissioner had been installed without his knowledge.

Elaine Wynn, Who Built Wynn Resorts Empire in Las Vegas, Dies at 82 She and Steve Wynn were known as the king and queen of Las Vegas. After their divorce, Ms. Wynn became a force in her own right.

Meat Is Back, on Plates and in Politics After years in which “plant-based” was the mantra, meat once again dominates the national conversation about dinner.