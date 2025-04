১০ জেলার নারী উদ্যোক্তাদের নিয়ে যশোরে ই-কমার্স প্রতিবন্ধকতা ও উত্তরণ শীর্ষক সেমিনার অনুষ্ঠিত 

Trump’s Renewed Attacks on Powell Drive Markets Lower and Weaken Dollar President Trump’s pressure on the Federal Reserve and the uncertainty surrounding his tariff policy continued to jar investors as stocks, bonds, oil and the U.S. dollar all weakened. Gold set another record high.

CATL Announces Major Advances in E.V. Batteries CATL, the world’s largest maker of batteries for electric vehicles, described breakthroughs that could make E.V.s more competitive with gasoline-powered cars.

Will a Federal Judge Break Up Google? On Monday, the tech giant and the U.S. government face off in court over how to fix the company’s online search monopoly. The outcome could alter Google and Silicon Valley.

The Legacy of Pope Francis’ Business Diplomacy As pontiff, Francis sought to build bridges with global corporate leaders, who sought audiences with him — but also to remind them about the need to look out for the poor.