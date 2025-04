ঐকমত্য কমিশনের সঙ্গে সময় নিয়ে আলোচনা করতে চায় বিএনপি

Gold Price Sets Another Record as Trump’s Tariffs Unnerve Markets President Trump’s tariffs and his attacks on the Federal Reserve continue to unnerve the markets, pushing investors away from the dollar and toward havens like gold.

IMF Expects Trump’s Tariffs Will Slow Global Economic Growth The International Monetary Fund expects slower growth and higher inflation in the U.S. as a result of President Trump’s trade policies.

Global Economic Leaders Gathering in U.S. Confront Trump’s New World Order The I.M.F. and World Bank are holding their spring meetings as President Trump’s trade war upends the global economy.

Education Department Will Resume Collections on Student Loan Debt In an announcement this week, the department warned that millions of borrowers could be referred to debt collectors and see deductions from their paychecks.