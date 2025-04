সাভারে সড়ক দুর্ঘটনায় নিহত ৩

U.S. Dollar’s Weakness Creates an Opportunity for the Euro. Can It Last? European officials see the concern over the “safe haven” reputation of U.S. financial assets as a chance to attract investors.

‘60 Minutes’ Rebukes Paramount On-Air Over Executive Producer’s Exit The show’s top producer abruptly said last week he was quitting. “Paramount began to supervise our content in new ways,” the correspondent Scott Pelley told viewers.

New Details Emerge on Trump Officials’ Sprint to Gut Consumer Bureau Staff Emails and testimonials from workers at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau document the administration’s efforts to lay off 90 percent of the employees.

Titanic Survivor’s Letter, Written Aboard the Ship, Sells for Nearly $400,000 Col. Archibald Gracie wrote the letter while traveling on the Titanic days before the ship sank and plunged him into the icy North Atlantic.