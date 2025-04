শিক্ষার্থীদের ৫০০ টাকায় বিটিসিএল ইন্টারনেট, বিভিন্ন ক্যাটাগরিতে বোনাস

Retailers Fear Toy Shortages at Christmas as Tariffs Freeze Supply Chain Toy makers and stores are freezing holiday orders, predicting shortages and higher prices. Some are consulting bankruptcy lawyers, fearing their firms won’t survive.

Trump Signs Executive Order Walking Back Some Auto Tariffs Most levies on imported cars and car parts will remain in place, but automakers have secured some relaxation of the trade policy.

Corporation for Public Broadcasting Sues White House to Block Board Firings The media organization said the White House emailed three of the company’s five directors on Monday, telling them that their positions had been terminated.

Starbucks Profit Drops, but Leaders Say Turnaround Is Working Profit fell 50 percent in the quarter, and the company said one reason was its hiring of additional workers to help its turnaround strategy.