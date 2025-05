তাপমাত্রা নিয়ে নতুন বার্তা আবহাওয়া অফিসের

Trump Ends Chinese Tariff Loophole, Raising the Cost of Online Goods Supporters say the change is important to stop cheap Chinese goods from entering the U.S. But the decision could drive up prices for goods Americans buy online.

How a U.S. Tax Loophole Supercharged China’s Exports E-commerce trade in small parcels brought Chinese factories to American shoppers. Tariffs are severing the connection.

U.S. Payoff for Ukraine Minerals Deal Faces Many Hurdles The agreement could provide a windfall to the U.S., but the resources will be expensive to extract, and any progress is unlikely while the war rages.

Amazon’s Mixed Earnings Report Sends Share Prices Down The company reported overall mixed results, sending share prices down in after-hours trading.