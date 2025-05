জরুরি যৌথসভা ডেকেছে বিএনপি

Chinese Battery Giant Surges in Hong Kong Market Debut Shares of the company, CATL, surged in their first day of trading. Onshore U.S. investors were blocked from buying its stock as a “decoupling” of finance continued.

Will Trump’s Trade War Turn Canada’s Auto-Parts Capital Into a Ghost Town? President Trump’s tariffs on auto parts are already causing job losses in Windsor, Ontario, the heart of an industry that makes components for vehicles bound for the United States.

Senate Advances Crypto Regulation Bill With Bipartisan Support Democrats who had sided with the rest of their party last week to block the measure over concerns that President Trump could benefit dropped their objections. They argued that regulating the industry was urgent.

SPAC Deals Are Back, This Time With a Trump Bump President Trump’s associates and crypto entrepreneurs are rushing back to the market for the once-hot, but mostly troubled, investment vehicles called special purpose acquisition companies.