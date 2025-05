গাজায় ইসরায়েলি হামলায় নিহত আরও ৮৫, অনাহারে মৃত্যু ২৯

Hundreds Join Trump at ‘Exclusive’ Dinner, With Dreams of Crypto Fortunes in Mind The guests were the biggest investors in President Trump’s memecoin, and they were greeted with chants of “shame” as they arrived at Trump National Golf Course.

G7 Finance Ministers Show Unity in Support of Ukraine Against Russia Top economic officials avoided a condemnation of U.S. tariffs but committed to trying to reduce “economic policy uncertainty.”

Ex-McKinsey Partner Sentenced in Obstruction Case The consultant had deleted records involving McKinsey’s role in pushing OxyContin sales and driving the opioid crisis.

Without a Prenup, David Geffen’s Divorce Could Get Interesting The billionaire’s marriage to David Armstrong ended with the familiar “irreconcilable differences.” Is Mr. Geffen’s fortune in jeopardy?