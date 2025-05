ফেসবুকে লোনের প্রলোভনে প্রতারণা: যশোরে আরও এক প্রতারক গ্রেপ্তার

Trump Media Raises Money to Buy $2.5 Billion in Bitcoin The deal is the latest move by companies partly owned by President Trump and his family members to invest in crypto currency.

Yes, That 18-Wheeler on a Texas Highway Is Driving Itself As the trucking industry struggles to recruit drivers, driverless trucks won’t need sleep, won’t speed and won’t get road rage. But experts and truck drivers say they are not a panacea.

The NBA’s Age of Dynasties Is Over. Will That Hurt Its Business? This year’s playoff ratings are excellent. But is a small-market problem looming?

Trump’s Plan to Revive US Shipbuilding Would Take Billions and Many Years President Trump and members of Congress want to revive U.S. shipbuilding with subsidies and penalties against Chinese-built ships. But there are obstacles.