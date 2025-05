সজল-বুবলীর শুটিংয়ে বন্যহাতির আক্রমণ

With Direct Flights From the U.S., Greenland Awaits More Tourists Already in the geopolitical spotlight, the country prepares for the first direct flights from the United States. In the capital of Nuuk, the expected tourism influx is both exciting and worrying.

SpaceX Starship Loses Control on Test Flight 9 as Rocket Re-enters Earth Much was riding on Flight 9 for Elon Musk’s giant moon and Mars rocket after debris from January and March flights fell into the Atlantic Ocean, disrupting air travel.

French Crypto Chiefs Step Up Security After Violent Kidnappings ​Big players in the crypto sector argue that new European cryptocurrency rules may be enabling recent abductions and are demanding changes and more security.

Doing Business in China Is Getting Harder, but Its Exports Are Hard to Resist European companies operating in China say the market has become increasingly challenging because of weak economic demand and opaque government rules on business.