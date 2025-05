আ.লীগ ও শেখ হাসিনা আমাদের একমাত্র শত্রু: সালাহউদ্দিন আহমেদ

Southwest Airlines Sets Baggage Fees Until now, it was the only major U.S. airline that allowed passengers to check two bags at no extra cost. On May 28, most passengers will start paying $35 for their first bag.

E.E.O.C. Tells State Regulators It Won’t Back Some Discrimination Claims The E.E.O.C. said it would stop paying state and local civil rights agencies for claims from transgender employees or those based on “disparate impact.”

Trump’s Tariffs Turn Porsche’s Headwinds Into a ‘Violent Storm’ The storied sports car maker, which was facing challenges from China and slumping demand for electric cars, now has to grapple with tariffs from the Trump administration.

Japan’s Debt, Now Twice the Size of Its Economy, Forces Hard Choices Japan’s government faces pressure to curtail debt-fueled spending that some argue has staved off populist waves.