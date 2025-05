ভারতের মণিপুরে ভূমিকম্প, কাঁপল ঢাকাও

Stocks Rally on the ‘TACO Trade’ After Trump’s Latest Tariff Delay The tongue-in-cheek term adopted by some analysts and commentators describes how markets tumble on President Trump’s tariff threats, only to rebound when he relents.

SpaceX Starship Loses Control on Test Flight 9 as Rocket Re-enters Earth Much was riding on Flight 9 for Elon Musk’s giant moon and Mars rocket after debris from January and March flights fell into the Atlantic Ocean, disrupting air travel.

Judge Strikes Down Trump Order Targeting WilmerHale Law Firm A judge struck down an executive order targeting WilmerHale, in the latest victory for the handful of firms that have fought back against a Trump administration crackdown.

Ronnie Dugger, Crusading Texas Journalist, Dies at 95 As founding editor of The Texas Observer, he fought bigotry and exposed corporate greed, political chicanery and government corruption.