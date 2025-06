জুলাই বিপ্লবের চেতনা শেষ হয়ে যায়নি: অধ্যাপক গোলাম রসূল

Consumers Are Financing Their Groceries. What Does It Say About the Economy? Increased use of “buy now, pay later” loans may signal shifting consumer habits, but could also be a troubling sign of financial stress.

Elon Musk Returns to His Tech Empire, Facing Questions of Inattention As Mr. Musk steps away from Washington, he faces concerns over his prolonged absence from his businesses including Tesla, SpaceX, xAI and X.

Economists Question G.O.P. Bill: Why Increase the Deficit in Good Times? Huge deficits are already making bond investors nervous. Economists warn that could make it harder to respond to future crises.

Companies Rely on Delaware Courts. Lawyers Reap Huge Fees There. A new study found that courts in the state, where many big companies reside, often cleared big payouts to lawyers. It may further embolden the state’s critics.