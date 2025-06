ফরিদপুরে বাস-মাহেন্দ্র সংঘর্ষে প্রাণ গেল ৫ জনের

Higher Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum Imports Go Into Effect The president has ratcheted up the rate on foreign metals to 50 percent, double the previous rate, saying the levies weren’t high enough to help the U.S. industry.

Trump Wants America to Make Things Again. Does It Have What It Takes? President Trump wants to revive factories, using tariffs as a tool. Companies that want to re-shore manufacturing are grappling with how to do it.

U.S.-China Trade War Morphs From Tariffs Into Fight Over Supply Chain Instead of battling over tariffs, Washington and Beijing have turned to a potentially far more harmful strategy: flexing their control over global supply chains.

Is Trump Unveiling a Crypto Wallet? His Associates Say Yes. His Sons Say No. The back-and-forth over a potential Trump cryptocurrency wallet on Tuesday exposed rifts among the family’s web of digital currency ventures.