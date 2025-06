নীরব ঘাতক পার্থেনিয়াম প্রতিরোধে যশোরে গোলটেবিল বৈঠক অনুষ্ঠিত

Fed’s ‘Wait and See’ Approach Is Intact as New Risks Cloud Economic Outlook The central bank is set to hold interest rates steady for its fourth straight meeting, a pause that could be extended through the summer.

It’s Official: Streaming Is Now the King of TV In May, more Americans watched television on streaming than on cable and network television combined, Nielsen said. It is the first time that has happened over a full month.

Trump Official Eyes Power of Rescission to Override Congress on Spending The president’s top aides have signaled they may seize on a timing quirk in law to cancel enacted funds, setting up a clash over the power of the purse.

22 New Jobs A.I. Could Give You In a few key areas, humans will be more essential than ever.