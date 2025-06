ভারত যাওয়ার সময় বেনাপোল ইমিগ্রেশনে একাধিক মামলার আসামি রিপন আটক

Zero Interest Rates Are Back in Europe The Swiss National Bank lowered rates to zero after consumer prices fell last month. Other European central banks are grappling with uncertainty caused by President Trump’s tariffs.

How Sara Ziff and the Model Alliance Helped Create the Fashion Workers Act Sara Ziff, once a fixture at Fashion Week, is a force behind a new labor law in New York that aims to protect models and perhaps redefine what counts as work.

Record Debt Limit Increase Would Break Republican Precedent A proposed $5 trillion debt limit increase could make it hard for Republicans to maintain their fiscal hawk credibility.

Chicken Alfredo Recall: 3 Dead in Outbreak Tied to Walmart, Kroger The company that made the meals issued a nationwide recall as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they were linked to 17 listeria cases across 13 states.