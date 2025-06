ফুটবল জাদুকর লিওনেল মেসির জন্ম

How Yemeni Cafes like Haraz Coffee House Are Building Momentum and Community For cafes like Haraz Coffee House, riding a wave of interest nationwide in late-night, alcohol-free gathering spaces means embracing the franchise model.

Trump Confronts Potential for High Oil Prices After Iran Strikes President Trump, aware of how high gas prices could affect his popularity, demanded on social media that the U.S. “KEEP OIL PRICES DOWN.”

How Trump’s Metals Tariffs Could Make Food and Beer Cans More Expensive Tariffs on steel and aluminum may raise the cost of containers. Food and beverage companies say they can’t absorb the expense.

Omnicom and Interpublic, Seeking Merger, Agree to FTC’s No-Boycott Deal Omnicom and Interpublic said they would not direct their clients’ advertising away from media platforms because of the platforms’ political content.