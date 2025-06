আগামী ১ জুলাই থেকে ৫ আগস্ট পর্যন্ত জুলাই স্মৃতি উদযাপন অনুষ্ঠানমালা

Powell Reiterates Fed’s Wait-and-See Approach Before Cutting Rates The Fed chair will tell lawmakers that the central bank can wait to see how President Trump’s tariffs affect the economy before lowering borrowing costs.

Why N.Y.C. Business Leaders Fear Mamdani As voters head to the polls, the democratic socialist candidate appears to be neck-and-neck with Andrew Cuomo. That has many executives worried.

No, a TikTok Trick Won’t Erase Student Loan Debt Videos promoting a quick hack for having student loans forgiven are circulating. Experts warn the trick doesn’t work.

How Yemeni Cafes like Haraz Coffee House Are Building Momentum and Community For cafes like Haraz Coffee House, riding a wave of interest nationwide in late-night, alcohol-free gathering spaces means embracing the franchise model.