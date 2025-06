চৌগাছায় প্রথমবারের মতো শ্রী শ্রী জগন্নাথ দেবের রথযাত্রা উদ্বোধন

Is ‘No Buy’ July the Best Way to Trim Your Spending? One proponent argues that fiscal fasting pushes people to confront their spending habits. But other financial experts prefer a more consistent approach to budgeting.

PCE Inflation Was Slightly Hotter in May as Economists Brace for Trump’s Tariffs Most economists and policymakers are bracing for price pressures to intensify this summer because of President Trump’s tariffs.

What Business Is Watching in Negotiations Over Big Policy Bill Senate Republicans are debating changes to the legislation, after a key official rejected some proposals. Time is ticking for hitting President Trump’s deadline.

China Confirms Trade Framework With U.S. to Lift Export Controls The deal involves loosening exports of rare earths to the United States and the lifting of some restrictions on U.S. goods to China, China’s Ministry of Commerce said.