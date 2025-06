সিইসির সঙ্গে কী কথা হলো প্রধান উপদেষ্টার, স্পষ্ট বার্তা চান সালাহউদ্দিন

Trump Signals U.S. Is Nearing Trade Deals but Says Some Countries Will Face Tariffs President Trump said the United States would send out letters telling other countries “what they have to pay,” even as other officials said negotiations could be extended past a July deadline.

US Rivals Like China and Russia See Opportunity in Voice of America Shutdown The Trump administration is not just releasing its grip on the global megaphone but handing it off to its eager adversaries, foreign policy experts say.

G7 Backs Plan for ‘Side-by-Side’ Tax System to Avoid U.S. Fight American companies will be exempt from penalties related to a 2021 global minimum tax deal that President Trump opposes.

The Concorde-and-Caviar Era of Condé Nast, When Magazines Ruled the Earth Opulent days are over at Vogue, Vanity Fair and other once-powerful glossies. Anna Wintour is giving up (some) control. Now that everyone’s a gatekeeper, why do we keep recreating their status-obsessed world?