খুলনা সিএসডির বিতর্কিত সেই ম্যানেজারকে বিভাগীয় বদলী করা হয়েছে 

Inside Elon Musk’s Huge Payday Tesla has awarded its chief executive a “first step payment worth roughly $29 billion to replace a plan blocked by a Delaware judge.

Taiwan Investigates TSMC Employees Over Possible Trade Secret Theft Taiwan government says it has detained three employees on suspicion they obtained the Taiwanese chip giant’s “core technology trade secrets.”

New Photos of Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan Townhouse In his seven-story townhouse, the sex offender hosted the elite, displayed photos with presidents and showcased a first edition of “Lolita,” according to previously unreported photos and letters.

How to Create a Family ‘Bleisure’ Trip Combining work travel with a change of scenery and time with the kids offers respite from the daily grind, but it takes planning. Here’s how to make it happen.