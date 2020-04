যশোরে কর্মহীন মানুষের মধ্যে ছাত্রলীগের সবজি বিতরণ

Goodies star Brooke-Taylor dies with coronavirus The comedian and actor, whose career spanned more than six decades, was 79.

Coronavirus: UK could be 'worst affected' country in Europe The warning - from a government scientific adviser - comes as UK coronavirus deaths are expected to pass 10,000.

Coronavirus: Pope calls for global solidarity in Easter message Pope Francis reads a virtual Easter message instead of addressing crowds amid the virus lockdown.

Players stage first ball of new County Championship season The County Championship season may be delayed but players have been staging the first ball of the new campaign at their homes.