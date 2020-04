Coronavirus Live Updates: F.D.A. Issues Warning on Anti-Malaria Drugs; Businesses in Georgia Start to Reopen The F.D.A. warned the drugs can cause dangerous abnormalities in heart rhythm. The maker of Lysol and other disinfectants issued a warning against improper use of its products after President Trump touted their power to kill the virus.

AT&T Names John Stankey C.E.O. as Randall Stephenson Plans to Retire The longtime telecommunications executive, who led the company’s move into the entertainment industry, will take the top job July 1.

Budget Deficit Will Approach $4 Trillion, C.B.O. Says: Live Updates The latest on stock market and business news during the coronavirus outbreak.

A Big, Once-Reliable Source of Investor Cash Is Drying Up The losses aren’t coming just from the drop in stock prices. The effect of the dividend cuts sweeping through the market will hurt, too.