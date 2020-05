জুন পর্যন্ত বিদ্যুৎ বিলের বিলম্ব ফি মওকুফ

Nazi or Hero? Historian Looks at the Stories a German Consultant Told of His Father A study finds some truth and some falsehoods in a prominent businessman’s portrayal of his father as a Nazi resister.

Coronavirus Turns a Spanish Sea Delicacy Back Into Daily Fare With high-end restaurants closed, the price of prawns has tumbled, allowing fishmongers to pick up the shellfish at a discount and offer them to a much broader clientele.

Tenants Stay Current on Rent, for Now Collections have been surprisingly strong through the pandemic, but there are troubling signs — for landlords and tenants alike.

To Disinfect a Police Car in a Pandemic, Software Cranks Up the Heat The N.Y.P.D. and other departments were concerned about the spread of the coronavirus in vehicles. Ford’s answer is software to raise the temperature.