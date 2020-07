ইসরাইলের নতুন গোয়েন্দা স্যাটেলাইট উৎক্ষেপণ

TikTok to Withdraw From Hong Kong as Tech Giants Halt Data Requests Google, Facebook and Twitter said they were reviewing China’s punitive new national security law for the city, a rare public questioning of Chinese policy by major American tech companies.

Sunrun Acquiring Vivint in Shake-Up of Home Solar Market The $3.2 billion all-stock deal will leave Tesla further behind as a provider of residential solar panels and batteries.

Treasury Says Small-Business Loans Supported Over 50 Million Jobs: Live Updates The latest on stock market and business news during the coronavirus outbreak.

Palantir Technologies Files to Go Public The data start-up, which has a valuation of $20 billion, would be the largest Silicon Valley tech listing since Uber made its debut last year.