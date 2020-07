মৃত্যু আরো ৩৯, শনাক্ত ২,৭৩৩

Playwrights Horizons Details First Season Under New Leadership Though no dates are set, Adam Greenfield plans to present four plays, all directed by women, at the Off Broadway theater.

China’s Economy Rebounds From Virus, but Uncertainty Persists Heavy spending on roads and rail lines reversed the economy’s virus-induced nose-dive in February and March, but may be difficult to sustain, raising questions for global growth.

Gates, Musk and Other Top Tech Figures Get Twitter Accounts Hacked In a major show of force, hackers breached some of the site’s most prominent accounts, a Who’s Who of Americans in politics, entertainment and tech.

Walmart to Require Masks in Stores The new rule, which goes into effect on Monday, is a strong statement about wearing masks in public spaces at a time when the issue has become politicized.