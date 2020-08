দেশের অন্যতম ডিজিটাল প্ল্যাটফর্ম ‘BCOS-বন্ধু বাজার’র উদ্বোধন

Coronavirus Antibody: Clinical Trials of Drugs Are Taking Longer Than Expected Antibody trials sponsored by Regeneron and Eli Lilly are off to a slow start because of a dearth of tests, overwhelmed hospitals and reluctant patients.

Museums and Other New York Cultural Institutions Can Open Aug. 24 Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said that museums would be allowed to open at 25 percent capacity and with timed ticketing in place.

The Three Abductions of N.: How Corporate Kidnapping Works When estranged parents take children across borders, a shadowy industry of “recovery agents” can get them back — for a fee.