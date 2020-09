আতঙ্কিত হয়ে বেশি পেঁয়াজ কিনবেন না : বাণিজ্যমন্ত্রী

U.S. Orders Al Jazeera Affiliate to Register as Foreign Agent The Justice Department says AJ+, a media outlet backed by the royal family of Qatar, engages in “political activities.”

With Nissan’s Carlos Ghosn Gone, Greg Kelly Faces Trial Alone Japanese prosecutors say the former car executive helped Mr. Ghosn conceal his pay. For the world, the country’s court system itself could face judgment.

Celebrities Plan an ‘Instagram Freeze,’ but Reaction Is Icy Stars including Kim Kardashian West, Katy Perry and Mark Ruffalo said they would protest Facebook by freezing their Instagram accounts on Wednesday. The responses were far from positive.

Apple Targets the Fitness Market The latest economic and business news during the coronavirus pandemic.