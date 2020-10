করোনায় আমি আমার ৫২২ কর্মীকে হারিয়েছি : প্রধানমন্ত্রী

Clinical Trials Hit by Ransomware Attack on Health Tech Firm No patients were affected, but the incident was another reminder of the risks in the increasingly common assaults on computer networks.

Workers Face Permanent Job Losses as the Virus Persists Soon, a wave of people will have been out of work for more than six months, the threshold for long-term unemployment.

Do Politics Belong in Retirement Planning? Whether financial advisers like to address the topic or not, clients are bringing it up.

The Short Tenure and Abrupt Ouster of Banking’s Sole Black C.E.O. Tidjane Thiam made Credit Suisse profitable again. But the Swiss rejected him as an outsider, and a sudden scandal took him down.