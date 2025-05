যুদ্ধবিরতির আলোচনার মধ্যেই ইসরাইলি হামলায় নিহত আরও ৮৪ ফিলিস্তিনি

Funeral Homes Are Forced to Innovate as Consumer Preferences Shift As cremation rates rise and consumer preferences shift, funeral homes are innovating in surprisingly unconventional ways so they don’t die out.

Burberry to Cut Up to 1,700 Jobs in Turnaround Push The British fashion house, which reported poor annual sales in a precarious time for the global luxury industry, is looking to save 60 million pounds in cost-cutting efforts.

Republican Bill to End E.V. Tax Credit Could Hurt G.M. and Ford A House Republican bill introduced this week would do away with tax credits that had encouraged Americans to buy electric vehicles and automakers to invest in new factories.

The World Is Wooing U.S. Researchers Shunned by Trump As President Trump guts American research institutions, world leaders see a “once-in-a-century brain gain opportunity.”