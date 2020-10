১ হাজার ছক্কায় বিশ্ব রেকর্ড গড়লেন ক্রিস গেইল

Two Museums Tried to Sell Art. Only One Caught Grief About it. The Baltimore Museum of Art and the Brooklyn Museum both planned on selling works last Wednesday at auction, but Baltimore paused the sale after much criticism.

Boarded-Up Windows and Increased Security: Retailers Brace for the Election Stores are making plans for how to deal with potential civil unrest stemming from Tuesday’s election.

TikTok Gets Another Reprieve From Order That Would Ban It in U.S. A month after a preliminary injunction in a separate lawsuit, a federal judge blocked Commerce Department restrictions from taking effect on Nov. 12.

TikTok Gets Another Reprieve From Order That Would Ban It in U.S. A month after a preliminary injunction in a separate lawsuit, a federal judge blocked Commerce Department restrictions from taking effect on Nov. 12.