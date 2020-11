আমরা জিততে যাচ্ছি: বাইডেন

F.D.A. Panel Declines to Endorse Controversial Alzheimer’s Drug The drug, aducanumab, made by Biogen, would be the first new Alzheimer’s treatment in nearly two decades. But the advisory panel said there was not enough evidence of its effectiveness in slowing cognitive decline.

ABC, CBS and NBC Cut Away From Trump’s Baseless Fraud Claims Fox News and CNN stuck with the White House news conference but reported afterward that the president offered no evidence for his accusations of vote fraud.

Fox News Meets Trump Voter Fraud Claims With Skepticism Even “Fox & Friends,” a warm venue for the president, sounded doubts about his talk of a stolen election. CNN and MSNBC dismissed the claims.