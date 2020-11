‘আ. লীগ কখনো অপরাধীকে রক্ষার ঢাল হবে না’

Covid Combat Fatigue: Doctors and Nurses Are Running on Empty Doctors and nurses on the front lines are running on empty, under increasing duress as the pandemic surges and hospitals are overrun with patients.

Biden Will Nominate First Women to Lead Treasury and Intelligence, and First Latino to Run Homeland Security John Kerry, the former secretary of state, will be the international climate czar, signaling the new administration’s commitment to fighting climate change.

The Pandemic Work Diary of a Podcasting Tech Editor Nilay Patel and The Verge are still reviewing gadgets and covering an industry, but with cameos from a Halloween-loving 2-year-old.

How Not to Overspend This Black Friday Have a list, a budget and some patience.