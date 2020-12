MSNBC Names Rashida Jones as President Ms. Jones, currently a senior vice president at the network, will become the highest-ranking Black woman in the TV news industry.

HBO Max Will Stream All 2021 Warner Bros. Movies Seventeen movies will each arrive in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously, the biggest challenge yet to Hollywood’s traditional way of doing business.

As His Term Ends, Trump Faces More Questions on Payments to His Hotel A civil case being pursued by the attorney general for the District of Columbia has brought renewed attention to what limits there should be on a president’s ability to profit from the office.