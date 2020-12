বাঘারপাড়ায় নির্বাচনী সহিংসতার জেরে হামলায় আহত ২

‘Star Trek’ and Dr. Seuss Mash-Up Not Protected, Court Rules The book, titled “Oh, the Places You’ll Boldly Go!”, hewed too closely to the original to be considered a parody under the “fair use” doctrine, a three-judge federal appeals panel declared.

Who Takes the Eurostar? Almost No One, as the Pandemic Fuels a Rail Crisis A plunge in ridership at the international high-speed train mirrors wider troubles gripping Europe’s railway industry.

Biden’s Choice of Vilsack for U.S.D.A. Raises Fears for Small Farmers Democrats have struggled to win voters in rural America, and critics say the return of Tom Vilsack, a former agriculture secretary, won’t help.