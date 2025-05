যশোরে অস্ত্র ও গুলিসহ আটক সন্ত্রাসী আকাশের ১৭ বছরের জেল

Tesla Board Chair Robyn Denholm Made $198 Million Selling Stock as Profit Fell Robyn Denholm sold Tesla stock in recent months while Elon Musk, the chief executive she oversees, worked for President Trump and alienated many car buyers.

Robert Shapiro, Who Made NutraSweet a Household Name, Dies at 86 His promotion of the sugar substitute was a success. But later, as head of Monsanto, he faced blowback after the company rushed into genetically altered products.

CNN’s New Streaming Service Will Debut This Fall The service is part of a major push to find paying customers for the network’s journalism.

Carvana, a Used Car Retailer, Thinks Trump’s Tariffs Could be Good for Business The chief executive of Carvana, which sells used cars online, said President Trump’s tariffs could help his company by increasing demand for its vehicles.