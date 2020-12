নড়াইলের কালিয়া পৌরসভা নির্বাচনে প্রার্থীর মনোনয়নপত্র জমা

Britain Authorizes Covid Vaccine From Oxford and AstraZeneca Health authorities are hoping to soon vaccinate a million people per week as the country’s hospitals are overwhelmed by cases of a new, more contagious variant of the virus.

China Has All It Needs to Vaccinate Millions, Except Any Approved Vaccines Across the country, local governments plan to inoculate 50 million people against the coronavirus by early next year. But the vaccines have not officially been approved.

A Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine Has Proved Effective, Its Maker Says Sinopharm, a state-controlled company, said its candidate had a 79 percent efficacy rate in interim late-stage trials, bringing a China-made vaccine a step closer to approval for mass use.

A Look at What’s in the Stimulus Package Trump Signed The $900 billion package provides more relief beyond the $600 checks that have become the focus in Washington.