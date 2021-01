স্কুল-কলেজ খুলে দিতে সরকারকে আইনি নোটিশ

Hong Kong Website Doxxing Police Gets Blocked, Raising Censorship Fears Users of major mobile carriers can no longer access a service that detailed the personal information of police officers, a possible sign that the city is turning to tactics used in mainland China.

How Parler, a Chosen App of Trump Fans, Became a Test of Free Speech The app has renewed a debate about who holds power over online speech after the tech giants yanked their support for it and left it fighting for survival. Parler was set to go dark on Monday.

We Worked Together on the Internet. Last Week, He Stormed the Capitol. At BuzzFeed, we followed the signals of social media. A young employee followed them all the way to Charlottesville and Capitol Hill.

Twitter's Ban on Trump Shows Where Power Now Lies The ability of a handful of people to control our public discourse has never been more obvious.