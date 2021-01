ভারতে টিকা নেয়ার পর ৪৪৭ জনের শরীরে বিরূপ প্রতিক্রিয়া

J.Y. Lee, Chief of South Korea's Samsung Business Empire, Is Sent to Prison Lee Jae-yong was convicted of bribing Park Geun-hye, the former president of South Korea who was impeached in 2017.

Most Major Economies Are Shrinking. Not China’s. The Chinese economy grew 2.3 percent last year, the country’s National Bureau of Statistics announced on Monday in Beijing.

Behind a Secret Deal Between Google and Facebook Facebook was going to compete with Google for some advertising sales but backed away from the plan after the companies cut a preferential deal, according to court documents.

Gary Gensler Set to Lead S.E.C. The Biden administration is also expected to name Rohit Chopra as the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, in moves that would bring Obama-era regulators to oversee key financial agencies.