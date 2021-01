ইউক্রেনে আবাসিক ভবনে আগুনে ১৫ জনের মৃত্যু

The New Yorker Magazine Union Employees Stage Daylong Walkout The labor action by more than 100 union workers also included web producers and some other editorial employees.

Suriname Could Be Latest Big Oil Find as Industry Cuts Costs The small South American country has become a hot prospect for oil companies looking to produce fossil fuels while spending less.

Eli Lilly Claims Drug Prevents Coronavirus Infection in Nursing Homes A monoclonal antibody protected residents and staff members in facilities where the virus had appeared.

F.D.A. Approves Monthly Shots to Treat H.I.V. A combination of two injectable drugs will provide an alternative to daily pills for people with H.I.V.