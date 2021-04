চট্টগ্রামে সন্ধ্যার পর দোকানপাট বন্ধের সিদ্ধান্ত

Coca-Cola C.E.O.: Voting Rights Advocate? A company with Southern roots and global reach tries to find its voice on an issue that disproportionately affects Black voters.

Americans Have Plenty of Cash, and They Are Ready to Spend It The primary factor holding back spending has been the pandemic. But with the vaccine rollout accelerating, that could soon change.

What to Know About the C.D.C. Guidelines on Vaccinated Travel In updated recommendations, the federal health agency said both domestic and international travel was low risk for fully vaccinated Americans. But travel remains far from simple.