আজ কল্যাণ সম্পাদক-এর ৭০তম জন্মদিন

Biden’s Tax Plan Aims to Raise $2.5 Trillion and End Profit-Shifting The plan detailed by the Treasury Department would make it harder for companies to avoid paying taxes on both U.S. income and profits stashed abroad.

President Biden Unveils Plan to Raise Corporate Taxes The tax plan would raise the corporate rate to 28 percent from 21 percent to help fund the president’s economic agenda.

Jamie Dimon predicts an economic boom that ‘could easily run into 2023.’ In his annual letter to shareholders, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase weighed in on the nation’s economy, climate change and tax loopholes.