এক ঘণ্টায় মুভমেন্ট পাসের জন্য সোয়া লাখ আবেদন

A Push to Move the Golf Course Atop a Native American ‘Stonehenge’ Historians hoping to preserve the ancient Octagon Earthworks in Newark, Ohio, as a UNESCO World Heritage site face a problem: the golf club that leases the property.

Reuters Names a New Editor in Chief Alessandra Galloni, its global managing editor, will be the first woman to lead the news agency in its 170-year history.

China’s Forced-Labor Backlash Threatens to Put N.B.A. in Unwanted Spotlight Lucrative endorsements deals with Chinese sports brands supporting Xinjiang cotton could pull the league and its athletes back into another geopolitical firestorm.