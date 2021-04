C.D.C. Panel Keeps Pause on Use of J&J Vaccine, Weighing Risks An advisory committee debated the very few cases of a rare blood disorder and worried about the suspension’s effect on global needs for a one-shot, easy-to-ship vaccine.

John Naisbitt, Business Guru and Author of ‘Megatrends,’ Dies at 92 His book, published in 1982 amid a brutal recession, foretold of a bountiful postindustrial information economy. He was half right.

A $1.2 Million Charles Schwab Bank Deposit Error Buys a House, and an Arrest, Officials Say Kelyn Spadoni tried to keep a deposit that was off by five decimal places, according to the authorities, who said she was charged with fraud and fired from her job on the same day.

Bernie Madoff, Architect of Largest Ponzi Scheme in History, Dead at 82 His enormous fraud left behind a devastating human toll and paper losses totaling $64.8 billion.